NATO brought a confrontational model of relations to the OSCE, Lukashevich said

VIENNA, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti. The European Union and NATO have brought a confrontational model of relations to the OSCE, this has been felt over the past years, said Alexander Lukashevich, head of the Russian delegation, Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE, speaking on Wednesday at the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland.

“Unfortunately, the EU and NATO have brought a confrontational model of relations to the OSCE as well. Taking advantage of its numerical superiority, the West is trying to carry out a kind of “raider” takeover of the organization, to privatize the only remaining regional platform for dialogue. Through the efforts of the EU, parallel formats such as the “European Political Community” are being created, whose inaugural meeting took place in Prague on October 6. As a result, the OSCE is further undermined, the security space in Europe is being fragmented, and new lines of tension are being created,” Lukashevich said.