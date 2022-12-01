World

Scholz called NATO the central guarantor of Europe’s security

BERLIN, December 1 – RIA Novosti. NATO has been and remains the central guarantor of Europe’s security, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
According to the chancellor, the desire of the Russian side to change the borders in Europe showed how important the transatlantic alliance is.
NATO brought a confrontational model of relations to the OSCE, Lukashevich said

“NATO has been and remains the central guarantor of our collective security,” Scholz told reporters after talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
“Until the next NATO summit, I hope we can officially welcome Finland and Sweden as new allies, as we jointly decided in Madrid (where the June NATO summit was held – ed.),” the chancellor added.
NATO Secretary General is on a visit to Berlin.
On May 18, Finland and Sweden, against the background of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. To date, Sweden and Finland’s applications to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – these are Hungary and Turkey.
NATO will not allow itself to be drawn into the Ukrainian conflict, said Stoltenberg

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

