Moldovan parliament extends state of emergency due to energy crisis

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising energy prices. The authorities in Chisinau announced the search for alternative sources and suppliers of energy, since the only source remained the Moldavian GRES. The Cabinet of Ministers of Moldova has introduced an austerity regime in connection with the energy crisis, which involves a number of restrictions on electricity consumption. At the same time, the authorities continue negotiations with CJSC Moldavskaya GRES, which operates on the territory of Transnistria. GRES has been a part of Inter RAO since 2005 and can cover up to 80% of Moldova’s electricity needs. The state district power station operates exclusively on natural gas, which the republic is currently lacking.