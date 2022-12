Moldovan parliament extends state of emergency due to energy crisis

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa, who appealed to Parliament with a request to extend the state of emergency , noted that the Commission for Emergency Situations will retain the right to make emergency decisions without the consent of Parliament. She noted that the problem is not only the security risks that persist as long as the conflict in Ukraine lasts, as more Ukrainian citizens enter the country every day. In addition, Moldova is facing an unprecedented energy crisis, as it is experiencing not only a shortage of gas, but also electricity, the country lives in a saving mode. In addition, the power system of Moldova can be switched off at any time due to hostilities in Ukraine, which will lead to massive power outages, interruptions in mobile communications and the Internet.