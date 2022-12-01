WMO: the planet experienced higher levels of drought in 2021 | News

Report This Content

The World Meteorological Organization warned this Tuesday that during the year 2021, the planet experienced levels of drought above normal, affecting economies, ecosystems and daily life.

UN warns about last eight warmest years on the planet

In its first report on The State of World Water Resources, the entity noted that some 3.6 billion people have inappropriate access to water for at least one month a year, and this figure is expected to exceed 5 billion by 2050.

The WMO reported that in 2021, two thirds of the planet had river flows below the average in the last three decades, while only one third remained above or at average levels.

“The impacts of climate change tend to manifest themselves through water, with more intense and frequent droughts, more extreme floods, more irregular seasonal rains and the acceleration of the melting of glaciers,” said the secretary general of the OMM, Petteri Taalas.

Likewise, he said that among the unusually dry regions in 2021 were the Río de la Plata area, the southeast of the Amazon in South America and the basins of the Colorado, Missouri and Mississippi rivers in North America.

Meanwhile, the flow of the African rivers Niger, Volta, Nile, Congo, some of Russia, Western Siberia and Central Asia was below average.

On the other hand, the Amur River in China and some riverbanks in North America, India, the Amazon and South Africa experienced above normal volumes.

The document warned that, in general, “negative trends are stronger than positive ones,” detailing that global terrestrial water storage is below normal in the western United States (USA), the center of South America, North Africa and Madagascar and in regions of Central Asia and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Basin, Central Africa, and North China all reported above-normal rates in 2021.

The WMO also analyzed the situation of the largest reserve of fresh water in the world, concentrated in the cryosphere, that is, the glaciers, the snow cover, the polar ice caps.

“Changes in the water resources of the cryosphere affect food security, human health, the integrity and maintenance of ecosystems, and have important repercussions on economic and social development,” he said.

In this sense, he stressed that global warming causes an increase in the annual melting of these resources, and warned of worrisome mergers in areas such as Alaska in North America, Patagonia in South America or the Himalayas in Asia.





