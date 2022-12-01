Israel kills two more Palestinians in the West Bank | News

World

Israel kills two more Palestinians in the West Bank

The Palestinian authorities denounced on Tuesday two new killings of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces, raising to five the fatalities in the occupied West Bank in the last 24 hours.

The fourth deceased was identified as 20-year-old Raed Ghazi Na’ssan, who was killed after receiving a gunshot wound to the chest in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to reports, the event occurred after the Israeli police began clashes with Palestinian youths in the village of al-Mughayyir where they opened fire with rubber-coated bullets and live ammunition.

The fifth murder was reported by the Civil Affairs Commission. In this case, the event occurred in the city of Beitunia, Ramallah.

According to local media, the as-yet-unidentified man ran over an Israeli soldier and military personnel chased him, opening fire on his vehicle.

Bullet impacts affected the tires of the car, which crashed into a metal bar. When the crew member got out of the car, the uniformed officers continued firing at him.

Likewise, the media reported that the police and the army cordoned off the place, preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded man.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

