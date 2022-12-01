They reveal that incidents with weapons are on the rise in the US | News

A study published by JAMA Network Open shows that firearm incidents in the United States (US) have increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New shooting leaves one dead and five injured in Atlanta, USA.

The national numbers of deaths from firearms and the mortality rates per 100,000 people year after year, from 1991 to date, were also analyzed, as well as the trends over time, as well as the ethnographic influence, the color of the skin, among others.

In the period analyzed there were 1,110,421 deaths from firearms in the United States and there is a constant increase than between 2019-2021, a period where an increase of 20 percent has been registered. The year 2021 was the one with the most deaths recorded.

This study of >1 million firearm fatalities in the US, 1990-2021, found significant and increasing disparities in firearm fatality rates between men and women, and among different racial and ethnic groups.

—JAMA Network Open (@JAMANetworkOpen)

November 29, 2022

According to Harvard Medical School professor Eric Fleegler, the increase in deaths from shootings during the pandemic is attributed, above all, to serious economic problems, mental health crises and the increase in the sale of weapons.

In the same way, the homicide death rate among non-Hispanic black men is 141.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents an abysmal difference between them and non-Hispanic white men, which is 6.3 per 100,000 inhabitants and Hispanic men ( 22.8 per 100,000 people).

The study also found that non-Hispanic white men between the ages of 80 and 84 are more prone to suicide with a rate of 45.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Among women, their rate of death by firearms has increased notably, especially suicide (it has tripled in non-Hispanic black women since 2010), however, their rates are much lower than those of men.

Geographically, deaths from firearms began to increase in the western region of the country, later spreading to the south, and suicide rates have risen above all in the southern part of the northern nation.

The study was conducted by researchers at Emory University and Children’s Hospital Boston and used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



