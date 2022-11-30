World

Iran and Iraq sign border security agreement | News

Authorities from Iran and Iraq signed a mutual understanding agreement on Tuesday to strengthen security on their common borders, official sources reported.

The agreement was signed in the context of the ninth Summit of Border Guard Commanders, in order to ratify the bilateral collaboration related to common boundaries.

As part of the joint lines of work, issues such as the border area, the terminals, the entry and exit of pilgrims from Arbain and the stability of the borders were discussed.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi officially received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamad Shia Sabbar al-Sudani on Monday at the Saadabad cultural complex in northern Tehran. pic.twitter.com/KgAJnjyFXz

— Embassy of the RIIran in Bolivia (@IraninBolivia)
November 29, 2022

Likewise, the exchange of information, joint patrols, the blockade of the border borders, among other topics of interest to both nations, were included.

The commander of the Iranian Border Guard, Ahmad Ali Gudarzi, affirmed that for his country the relationship established with the representatives of neighboring nations is important.

The signing of the agreement coincided with the visit to Tehran of the Prime Minister of Iraq, Muhamad Shia al-Sudani, to talk with the Persian president, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, in the context of Iranian operations against the separatist groups of Iraqi Kurdistan.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

