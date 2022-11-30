World

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away at 96 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96 from leukemia and other ailments, state media reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Presidents of Cuba and China meet to strengthen relations

Former President Jiang Zemin (1993-2003) died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in the city of Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. local time on November 30, the People’s Daily reported.

The state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua noted, for its part, that the death was confirmed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (APN) and the State Council, among others. .

Jiang was born in the eastern city of Yangzhou in 1926 and was appointed CCP General Secretary in 1989.

In 1993 he assumed the presidency of the Asian nation, a position he held for a decade.

The former president’s last public appearance occurred on October 1, 2019, during the celebration of National Day and the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the National Republic of China.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 44 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Real cases of the use of chemical weapons in armed conflicts | News

2 hours ago

Britain imposed sanctions against the heads of some Russian regions

3 hours ago

Lavrov believes that the situation may encourage NATO to make rash decisions

3 hours ago

“Moldovagaz” announced a decrease in the purchase price for gas in December

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.