Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away at 96 | News

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96 from leukemia and other ailments, state media reported.

Former President Jiang Zemin (1993-2003) died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in the city of Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. local time on November 30, the People’s Daily reported.

The state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua noted, for its part, that the death was confirmed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (APN) and the State Council, among others. .

Jiang was born in the eastern city of Yangzhou in 1926 and was appointed CCP General Secretary in 1989.

In 1993 he assumed the presidency of the Asian nation, a position he held for a decade.

The former president’s last public appearance occurred on October 1, 2019, during the celebration of National Day and the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the National Republic of China.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



