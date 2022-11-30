Real cases of the use of chemical weapons in armed conflicts | News

The Conference of the States Parties in its twentieth session established that the Day of Commemoration of All the Victims of Chemical Warfare be celebrated on November 30 of each year, or the first day of the regular session of the Conference.

Russia denounces that Ukraine uses chemical weapons

This commemoration is an opportunity to pay tribute to the victims of chemical warfare, as well as to reaffirm the commitment of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to eliminate these types of weapons, thus promoting the goals of peace, security, and multilateralism.

The appearance of chemical weapons during the First World War (1914-1918) had such devastating consequences that the international community repudiated them.

The shadow cast by chemical weapons has claimed countless victims across the globe.

On the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare, we must honor them, and reaffirm our commitment to achieve a world free from this threat. pic.twitter.com/Z45rU8K8dZ

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

November 30, 2022

Finally, in 1997, the Chemical Weapons Convention was signed within the United Nations, which prohibits the development, production, storage, transfer and use of this scourge.

However, from that early date in the 20th century to the present day, its use in various conflicts has been verified, as well as the serious damage caused to civilian populations. Even its use has also been manipulated as an excuse to start wars.

Cases of the use of chemical weapons

During World War I, some 124 tons of chemical agents were used, causing more than a million casualties, of which 100,000 were fatal.

The second battle of Ypres (Belgium), on April 22, 1915, was the scene of the introduction of this weapon in an armed conflict: Germany used 180 tons of asphyxiant hydrochloric acid against enemy troops, causing the severe poisoning of 15,000 people and the death of death of a third of them.

Two years later, on the night of July 12-13, 1917, as the Third Battle of Ypres was taking place, the Germans began using mustard gas, causing at least 2,500 people to be seriously injured and 87 casualties.

/>

Since then, several countries have spread them in conflict zones. Only a few years after the end of World War I, Japan used mustard gas, lewisite, phosgene, cyanide, and other poisons on a large scale in the war against China (1937-1945).

The United States (US) abused large amounts of chemical weapons in Vietnam (1961-1971). Fundamentally with the so-called “orange agent” it affected people, forests and fields, causing severe ecological damage.

It is estimated that approximately 76,000,000 liters of this toxic substance were dumped in the Asian country, leaving some three million victims of genetic sequelae.

On the other hand, various international organizations certify that both Iraq and Iran used chemical weapons during the war in which they were immersed at the end of the last century (1980-1988).

In that war, the bombardment of substances such as sarin gas, tabun, mustard gas and VX caused the death of about 5,000 people.

/>

More recently, the Syrian government has denounced on several occasions, since the beginning of the armed conflict in 2011, that terrorist groups such as the Fath al-Sham (formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front) have bombarded civilian populations with chemical weapons with the aim of hold Damascus troops accountable.

The destruction of a warehouse allegedly belonging to that extremist formation in the province of Idlib, on April 4, 2017, left more than 80 dead according to the World Health Organization.

During 2020, the US has insisted on its unsubstantiated complaints against Syria for the alleged use of chemical weapons against terrorist armed groups, however the investigations carried out by the UN have not dismantled Washington’s arguments.

The Day of Remembrance for All the Victims of Chemical Warfare seeks to reaffirm the OPCW’s commitment to eliminating the threat of chemical weapons, thus promoting the goals of peace, security, and multilateralism.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



