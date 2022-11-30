World

Britain imposed sanctions against the heads of some Russian regions

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Britain has imposed sanctions against the heads and military commissars of a number of Russian regions, according to a statement published on Wednesday on the website of the British government.
The sanctions list includes the military commissar of the city of Moscow Maxim Loktev, the Rostov region Igor Yegorov, the Republic of Altai Oleg Denisenko, the Kaliningrad region Yuri Boychenko and the military commissar of the Altai Territory Marat Usmanov.
Sanctions were also imposed against the governor of the Omsk region Alexander Burkov, the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis, the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Rostov region Vasily Golubev, the head of the Republic of Ingushetia Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, the Republic of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev, the head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, the governor Magadan region Sergey Nosov and the governor of the Arkhangelsk region Alexander Tsybulsky.
17:58

Britain imposed sanctions against the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Lavrov believes that the situation may encourage NATO to make rash decisions

24 mins ago

“Moldovagaz” announced a decrease in the purchase price for gas in December

45 mins ago

Terrorist attack leaves three dead and 28 injured in Pakistan | News

54 mins ago

Arab media reported the death of the leader of the IS *

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.