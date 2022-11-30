Britain imposed sanctions against the heads of some Russian regions

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Britain has imposed sanctions against the heads and military commissars of a number of Russian regions, according to a statement published on Wednesday on the website of the British government.

The sanctions list includes the military commissar of the city of Moscow Maxim Loktev, the Rostov region Igor Yegorov, the Republic of Altai Oleg Denisenko, the Kaliningrad region Yuri Boychenko and the military commissar of the Altai Territory Marat Usmanov.

Sanctions were also imposed against the governor of the Omsk region Alexander Burkov, the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis, the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Rostov region Vasily Golubev, the head of the Republic of Ingushetia Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, the Republic of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov, the governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev, the head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov, the governor Magadan region Sergey Nosov and the governor of the Arkhangelsk region Alexander Tsybulsky.