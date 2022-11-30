World
Lavrov believes that the situation may encourage NATO to make rash decisions
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Most countries see the threat to NATO and recognize that the loss of the West’s leading position on the world stage could prompt NATO to make rash, irresponsible decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
“The expansionist globalism demonstrated by this aggressive bloc is unprecedented. I am convinced that the global majority clearly sees the threats posed by this line of alliance, and realizes that Westerners’ understanding of the loss of their leading positions on the world stage can inspire NATO to make rash, irresponsible decisions,” he said. he during a meeting with participants of the scientific and educational program “Dialogue for the Sake of the Future”.
Lavrov noted that it is precisely such assessments “that will determine the positions of most countries when discussing the future of global security.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
