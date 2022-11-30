World

“Moldovagaz” announced a decrease in the purchase price for gas in December

CHISINAU, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The purchase price for Russian gas for Moldova in December will be $785 per thousand cubic meters, which is $36 less than in November, Vadim Cheban, head of Moldovagaz, said.
In November, the republic purchased gas at $821 per thousand cubic meters.
The Moldovan government approved the idea to extend the state of emergency

“The purchase price of natural gas supplied to the Republic of Moldova in December will preliminarily amount to 785 US dollars per thousand cubic meters for JSC Moldovagaz, taking into account the calorific value,” Ceban wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to him, the volume of supplies will remain at the same level – 5.7 million cubic meters per day.
In October last year, the Moldovan authorities agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of gas to the republic, subject to an audit of the Moldovagaz debt in 2022. “Gazprom” reported that it reserves the right to completely stop gas supplies to Moldova due to the violation by “Moldovagaz” of the obligation to pay and the deadlines for concluding an agreement on the settlement of historical debt.
The West is drawing Moldova into an anti-Russian campaign, the Foreign Ministry said

