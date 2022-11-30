Terrorist attack leaves three dead and 28 injured in Pakistan | News

World

Terrorist attack leaves three dead and 28 injured in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities reported Wednesday that at least three people died and another 28 were injured due to a suicide bomb attack against a police truck in charge of guarding polio vaccination teams.

The senior police officer, Azhar Mehesar, specified that the incident, which took place in the city of Quetta, located in the Balochistan region, left among the fatalities a policeman, a woman and a child.

According to international media, the terrorist act has been claimed by the national Taliban movement, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which stated through a statement that the executor was a “martyr.”

A suicide blast took place this morning in the Baleli neighborhood of #Quettaclose to a police truck from #balochistan. Five dead including one sub-inspector Ibrahim, a school-going child, and a woman. Approximately 25 were injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/ubppWRxgIZ

In the same way, the Quetta police pointed out that the act was carried out with a car bomb that hit the truck, meanwhile, they pointed out that among the 28 injured, who were transferred to the Civil Hospital of the city, there are 22 members of the troops of security.

At the same time, the authorities detailed that the truck, one of the three damaged vehicles, was severely affected by the explosion, which overturned and fell to the side of the road, while they indicated that between 20 and 25 kilograms of explosives were used. .

For his part, the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, repudiated the attack while calling for speeding up and deepening the investigation. In turn, he highlighted the work of those who face polio despite the prevailing insecurity.

Instead, the TTP announced on Monday the resumption of the attacks after a brief ceasefire reached last June as a result of negotiations with the Government.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

