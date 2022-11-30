World

Arab media reported the death of the leader of the IS *

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Arab media reported on the liquidation of the leader of the terrorist group “Islamic state” * Abu al-Hasan al-Kurashi.
“The representative of the Islamic State * announced that the leader of the group, Abu al-Hasan al-Kurashi, was killed,” the Al-Arabiya TV channel said in a statement.
According to Arab media, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Kurashi has been appointed as the new leader of IS *.
Abu al-Hasan al-Qurashi led IS* after his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was liquidated in February 2022.
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia
March 3, 09:28 Taliban seize power in Afghanistan

According to the UN, the number of IS* in Afghanistan has doubled

