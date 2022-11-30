Johnson says his family’s roots go back to a Moscow rabbi

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his family’s roots go back to a Moscow rabbi, Jewish News reports, citing Johnson’s speech at a British synagogue.

He spoke about his family roots, which “go back to a rabbi in Moscow,” the newspaper said.

Johnson also said he intends to run again as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next election. He also pledged to continue supporting the government of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. However, according to Johnson, the decision to replace him in this post was “a mistake.”

Johnson on July 7 announced his resignation as Prime Minister and head of the Conservative Party of Great Britain. On Tuesday, September 6, he resigned, after which Liz Truss took over as prime minister. She held office until October 24, and her successor and third British prime minister this year is Rishi Sunak, Britain’s youngest head of government since 1812 and the country’s first Indian-born prime minister.