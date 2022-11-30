The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the appointment of a new head of Motor Sich

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the appointment of Alexei Nikiforov as the new head of the Motor Sich enterprise.

“On November 28, 2022, by order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, amendments were made to the charter of Motor Sich Public Joint Stock Company, on the basis of which the enterprise operates. The powers were terminated and the president of the joint-stock company, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, was dismissed. By order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Aleksey Nikiforov was appointed the general director of the enterprise” , – said in a message on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, published on Wednesday.

November 24, 16:02 SBU announced the prevention of the export of the assets of the president of Motor Sich

Earlier, the Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kyiv arrested Vyacheslav Boguslayev, president of the Kharkiv Motor Sich plant, for 60 days. A similar preventive measure was chosen for the director of the department of foreign economic activity of Motor Sich, Oleg Dzyuba. Both were detained on suspicion of cooperation with the Russian Federation.

On October 23, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention of the director of the Ukrainian plant “Motor Sich” and the head of the department of foreign economic activity of the enterprise. They are suspected of collaborating with Russia. The SBU claims that the detainees established transnational channels for the supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines to another country – allegedly they “acted in collusion” with representatives of Rostec. The Russian state corporation said that Rostec carried out import substitution and has not been cooperating with Motor Sich since 2014.