WASHINGTON, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The United States will not recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, otherwise it would tie the hands of the international community in the search for ways to de-escalate, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council.

“We have considered this issue, and we still do not believe that such recognition would meet our needs in the context of Ukraine and the needs of our allies and partners,” Kirby told reporters.

NGOs say such recognition would make it harder to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, he added. “Besides, frankly, it could tie the hands of the international community,” Kirby said.

According to him, “when and if” the situation around Ukraine is resolved, such recognition would be unsuccessful in the context of flexibility in finding ways to de-escalate. “We are still not committed to the idea of ​​such an appointment, our policy on this issue has not changed,” he added.