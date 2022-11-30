At least 15 dead and 28 injured after attack in Afghanistan | News

A terrorist attack executed this Wednesday with explosives in a school in the city of Aybak in Afghanistan left at least 15 dead and 28 injured while a large part of the victims correspond to students.

The provincial information director, Imdadullah Muhajir, told international media that the explosives placed inside the madrasa detonated around 12:45 p.m. (local time).

In this sense, the health authorities, although they have not offered an exact figure, pointed out that the majority of the victims are children and young people from the religious study center.

Despite the fact that no armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack, local sources pointed out that the modus operandi is similar to that used by the Islamic State (IS), which has increased the number of attacks in recent months.

Accordingly, the Taliban, who seized control of the country in August last year, have highlighted Daesh’s home wing, the Islamic State of Khorasan, as the main terrorist force.

From this, the movement of the conservative school of Islam, known as the Deobandi in power, has ensured the deployment of operations against the jihadist forces, which have not been able to contain the terrorist acts that mainly affect the civilian population.

Last September, an attack on a school in Kabul left 53 people dead and another 110 injured, almost all of whom were girls and young women.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



