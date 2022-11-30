MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Due to the Ukrainian crisis, weapons factories in Eastern European countries have reached the peak of production since the Cold War, writes the Swedish newspaper Nya Dagbladet.

Poland is in third place in terms of military support for Ukraine, and the Czech Republic is in ninth place. Deliveries to Kyiv largely devastated their arsenals, which forced local arms factories to speed up production, the newspaper writes.

Eastern European countries see the Ukrainian crisis as a chance to strengthen regional security and strengthen their positions in the arms market.

“Given the realities of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the apparent desire of many countries to increase defense spending, there is a real chance to enter new markets and increase export revenue in the coming years,” said Sebastian Chwalek, CEO of the Polish arms company PGZ.

PGZ controls more than 50 businesses that produce a wide range of weapons from armored vehicles to drones, and now intends to invest $1.8 billion, part of which will go to the construction of new factories. Other arms companies in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have similar plans, says Nya Dagbladet.

“For the Czech defense industry, the conflict in Ukraine and the assistance it provides is clearly a boost that we haven’t seen in the last 30 years,” said Czech Deputy Defense Minister Tomasz Kopechny.

According to him, this year the export of weapons from the republic will reach record numbers since 1989.

Against the background of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, Western countries continue to pump weapons into Ukraine and help with intelligence. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target.