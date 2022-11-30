Biden ready to resort to military means against Iran “as a last resort”

WASHINGTON, November 30 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden is ready to resort to military intervention as a last resort to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, but this is not yet required, US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday.

“The President has said that as a last resort, he will agree to a military scenario if it helps to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, the time has not yet come for this,” Malli said during a discussion hosted by Foreign Policy.

As noted by a senior diplomat, the American leadership, meanwhile, still prefers diplomacy as the best way to resolve the issue of a possible acquisition of nuclear weapons by Iran.