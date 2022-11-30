World

The Ambassador of Ukraine revealed the details of the explosion near the embassy in Madrid

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhiy Pohoreltsev said that a box, not an envelope, exploded outside the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, the European Pravda newspaper reports.
Earlier Wednesday, the 20 Minutos newspaper, citing sources, reported that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister instructed to strengthen the security of all embassies abroad

“Despite initial media reports that a ‘letter’ exploded, in reality it is a package much larger than a letter with documents,” the newspaper said.
It is noted that the package aroused the suspicions of the secretary, because it did not have a return address and did not look like the mail that diplomats usually receive. So she handed it over to the commandant, who decided to open the box in the yard.
“As soon as I opened it, I heard something click there, immediately threw it away, and even then I heard an explosion. Despite the fact that the commandant of the embassy no longer held the box in his hands, the explosion injured his hands, and he says that he received what something like shell shock,” Pogoreltsev added.
The ambassador did not speculate about who might have sent the package.
In Spain called the main misconception of Europe about Putin

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

