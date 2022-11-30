Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan sign joint statement | News

Report This Content

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakhstani counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a declaration in Moscow on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Russia assures Ukraine will be freed from neo-Nazi authorities

During the meeting, the Russian head of state stressed that for Kazakhstan, Russia is the main strategic partner, highlighting their historical ties after having disagreements over the conflict in Ukraine.

“We always take advantage of any of our meetings to discuss current issues and, above all, of course, we talk about the economy, because it is the basis of all our other successes in all areas,” said the president.

It is worth noting that the meeting is taking place as part of Tokayev’s first foreign visit since his inauguration last week for a second term as head of Kazakhstan, the former Soviet republic in Central Asia rich in hydrocarbons and sharing almost 7,500 kilometers of border with Russia.

“We must not allow the fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples to be separated for decades, if not hundreds of years, with unresolved grudges,” Tokayev warned.

It is worth noting that last week, at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (TSCO), an alliance led by Russia, Tokayev called for a joint collective search for a peace formula in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



