World

Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan sign joint statement | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakhstani counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a declaration in Moscow on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia assures Ukraine will be freed from neo-Nazi authorities

During the meeting, the Russian head of state stressed that for Kazakhstan, Russia is the main strategic partner, highlighting their historical ties after having disagreements over the conflict in Ukraine.

“We always take advantage of any of our meetings to discuss current issues and, above all, of course, we talk about the economy, because it is the basis of all our other successes in all areas,” said the president.

It is worth noting that the meeting is taking place as part of Tokayev’s first foreign visit since his inauguration last week for a second term as head of Kazakhstan, the former Soviet republic in Central Asia rich in hydrocarbons and sharing almost 7,500 kilometers of border with Russia.

“We must not allow the fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples to be separated for decades, if not hundreds of years, with unresolved grudges,” Tokayev warned.

It is worth noting that last week, at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (TSCO), an alliance led by Russia, Tokayev called for a joint collective search for a peace formula in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Iran and Russia agree to increase car exports | News

2 hours ago

Mauna Loa volcano erupts in Hawaii | News

3 hours ago

Israel demolishes Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank | News

4 hours ago

Kyrgyzstan delimits border with Uzbekistan

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.