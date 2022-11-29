Iran and Russia agree to increase car exports | News

Report This Content

Iranian authorities announced Monday that a memorandum of understanding with Russia was signed on the export of cars worth 300 million dollars, which strengthens economic cooperation between the two countries.

Iran starts production of uranium enriched to 60 percent

The head of the Iran Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, Mohammad Reza Najafi-Manesh, stated that Russia is “another client of Iranian cars, and a memorandum of 300 million dollars has been signed for the export of cars to this country.” .

Similarly, he specified that 1,000 cars produced in Iran have also been exported to Venezuela, while the flow is expected to increase in the coming months due to high demand.

In this regard, Najafi-Manesh noted that Russia and Venezuela are “two good markets for Iranian auto exports, and if the export conditions are met, we can find a suitable position in terms of auto exports.”

Last Saturday, the head of the Vehicle Industries Office of the Iranian Ministry of Industries, Abdolá Tavakoli, reported that in the month of November until the 21st, 122,000 were produced, which represents a record in the last five years.

For its part, the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) pointed out that the Persian nation produced 949,817 cars this year until last September, which represents an increase of 31.2 percent over the same period. Previous period.

According to ACEA, Iran’s auto production represents 1.9 percent of the world‘s, surpassing historical pillars in auto manufacturing such as Italy, the United Kingdom and France.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



