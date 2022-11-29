Mauna Loa volcano erupts in Hawaii | News

Report This Content

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported Monday that the world‘s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, located in the state of Hawaii, has erupted.

According to the entity, the authorities declared a state of alert in the region, since Mauna Loa had not registered eruptions for four decades.

The service reported that the volcano became active around 11:30 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, in the Moku’āweoweo caldera, within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

#HVO Field crews are at Mauna Loa’s NE Rift Zone to make observations and collect information that will be used to create lava flow maps and inform hazard analysis. Lava flows are not threatening downslope communities. #MaunaLoaErupts pic.twitter.com/WTtgZg9uD0

— USGS Volcanoes�� (@USGSVolcanoes)

November 28, 2022

Through a statement, the USGS indicated that if the eruption remains inside the caldera, the lava will remain within its walls.

“Right now, the lava flows are within the summit area and do not threaten communities on the slopes,” he said.

However, he warned that the winds are likely to carry volcanic gas, fine ash and filaments of basalt glass, known as Pele’s hair.

The @USGSVolcanoes Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an eruption began around 11:30 pm HST in Moku’āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa. At this time, the eruption is limited to the summit area and is NOT threatening communities downhill. pic.twitter.com/78tMt69INi

— Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA)

November 28, 2022

He also recalled that in the early stages of past activities, Mauna Loa was very dynamic, so the location and progress of lava flows could vary rapidly.

The National Meteorological Service, for its part, urged people with respiratory difficulties to stay sheltered, as remains of ash “less than a quarter of an inch” could accumulate in some parts of the island.

Specialists from the Hawaii Volcano Observatory are in the area to conduct aerial reconnaissance to enable hazard assessment and better describe the eruption.





