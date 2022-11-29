Israel demolishes Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank | News

Report This Content

Israeli forces demolished several Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank on Monday, specifically in the cities of Kufr al-Dik and Hebron.

Palestinian organizations demand to investigate Israeli crimes

In Kufr al-Dik, located in the northern West Bank, the Zionists demolished a house that was under construction.

As the mayor of Kufr al-Dik, Mohammad Naji, explained to local media, Army forces arrived at the scene with two bulldozers and also destroyed a two-story house. To the east of the city, they destroyed two more homes.

According to local sources, approximately 12 people who were left homeless lived in these houses.

On Monday the Zionist Army also issued an order to demolish a school in the town of Khashem al-Karm in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

The order delivered by the uniformed officers details that the destructive action will be carried out within a period of 96 hours.

This school center for primary education serves 35 students from surrounding communities and has five classrooms and

About seven days ago the Israelis destroyed the Isfey primary school in the same town in the same town of Masafer Yatta.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



