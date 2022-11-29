World

Israel demolishes Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Israeli forces demolished several Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank on Monday, specifically in the cities of Kufr al-Dik and Hebron.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestinian organizations demand to investigate Israeli crimes

In Kufr al-Dik, located in the northern West Bank, the Zionists demolished a house that was under construction.

As the mayor of Kufr al-Dik, Mohammad Naji, explained to local media, Army forces arrived at the scene with two bulldozers and also destroyed a two-story house. To the east of the city, they destroyed two more homes.

According to local sources, approximately 12 people who were left homeless lived in these houses.

On Monday the Zionist Army also issued an order to demolish a school in the town of Khashem al-Karm in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.

The order delivered by the uniformed officers details that the destructive action will be carried out within a period of 96 hours.

This school center for primary education serves 35 students from surrounding communities and has five classrooms and

About seven days ago the Israelis destroyed the Isfey primary school in the same town in the same town of Masafer Yatta.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Kyrgyzstan delimits border with Uzbekistan

8 mins ago

The Federation Council will consider the refusal of a RIA Novosti correspondent in accreditation to the OSCE Ministerial Council

25 mins ago

“Give me back all five tanks”: the words of the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry about Ukraine were ridiculed on the Web

46 mins ago

Ryabkov: what is happening in Ukraine does not affect approaches to nuclear deterrence

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.