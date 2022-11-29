Kyrgyzstan delimits border with Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an agreement on the delimitation of the border with Uzbekistan, RIA Novosti was told on Tuesday in the press service of the head of state.

“President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed the law “On the ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on certain sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, signed on November 3, 2022 in the city of Bishkek,” the spokesman said.

It is reported that by the aforementioned agreement, the parties determined the last undescribed 302 kilometers of the state border. There are no more disputed areas on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.