The Federation Council will consider the refusal of a RIA Novosti correspondent in accreditation to the OSCE Ministerial Council

The Polish authorities have previously denied accreditation to a RIA Novosti correspondent to cover the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which will be held on December 1-2 in Lodz. Immediately after the start of the accreditation procedure, the correspondent of RIA Novosti in Warsaw submitted an official application for the event and received a response that the accreditation was approved. However, later the correspondent received a letter stating that “the application for media accreditation was rejected during the verification.” At the same time, a request to the organizers to explain the reasons for the refusal remained unanswered.