MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Federation Council Commission on Information Policy will consider and assess the situation with the denial of accreditation to the RIA Novosti correspondent for the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA), said Senator Alexander Bashkin to RIA Novosti.

The Polish authorities have previously denied accreditation to a RIA Novosti correspondent to cover the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which will be held on December 1-2 in Lodz. Immediately after the start of the accreditation procedure, the correspondent of RIA Novosti in Warsaw submitted an official application for the event and received a response that the accreditation was approved. However, later the correspondent received a letter stating that “the application for media accreditation was rejected during the verification.” At the same time, a request to the organizers to explain the reasons for the refusal remained unanswered.

15:37 Poland denied RIA Novosti correspondent accreditation to the OSCE Ministerial Council

“We will definitely consider and evaluate this egregious case and dozens of other similar cases,” Bashkin said.

According to him, such a decision is a violation of the European declaration on freedom of speech and democratic procedures.

“In Europe, such a refusal violates the principle of freedom of speech, violates their own laws. This is a complete disregard for all democratic procedures,” the senator is convinced.

According to Bashkin, this situation testifies to the fear of representatives of European states before real, objective, honest coverage of events. “In fact, this is the same bacchanalia that is going on on any Western platform when discussing Russia. I am convinced that this is the agony of the liberal system,” he said.