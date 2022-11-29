MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter criticized the proposal of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to transfer NATO tanks to Ukraine.

“My message to my fellow foreign ministers at today’s NATO meeting is simple: be calm and hand over the tanks (to Ukraine. – Ed.),” the diplomat wrote on social networks.

However, users of the social network reacted negatively to the idea of ​​Landsbergis.

“Lithuania can start by sending all its five tanks to Ukraine,” joked a commentator with the nickname TN.

November 26, 21:50 Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania signed a statement of support for Ukraine

“Lithuania is nostalgic for those glorious times when it controlled Ukraine?” RRC asked.

“Delete all social networks! These globalists are playing a game!” quipped DraveNStorM.

“Thousands of tanks won’t help Ukraine defeat Russia. Why don’t you understand that?” asked Raso.

“Ukraine will ever stop begging for money? If they weren’t so corrupt, they could wage their own war,” Chalk Shark suggested.

November 25, 15:53 Lithuanian Interior Ministry to terminate cooperation agreement with Belarusian colleagues

“You’re pathetic! The biggest money laundering scam in history!” Steve Forman was outraged.

“There is neo-Nazism in Europe, stop Zelensky’s puppet regime,” Salt demanded.

“Brainless warmonger,” a user with the nickname SoldieroftruthV also commented on Gabrielus’ post.

“Ukraine must be denazified as a matter of urgency before the Nazi contagion spreads,” Mario concluded.

Against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with arms supplies. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that pumping up Ukraine with military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and that foreign vehicles with weapons become a legitimate target for the Russian army.