Ryabkov: what is happening in Ukraine does not affect approaches to nuclear deterrence

“I don’t know who in America can find grounds for this kind of accusations against us, when we thoroughly explained the essence of the approach at all levels. In a nutshell, it boils down to the fact that there are no deviations from what is written in our military doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence, no. And this approach is not affected by what is happening in Ukraine and around it,” Ryabkov said.