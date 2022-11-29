World

Ryabkov: what is happening in Ukraine does not affect approaches to nuclear deterrence

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. What is happening in Ukraine and around it does not affect Russia’s approaches in the field of nuclear deterrence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.
He noted that despite repeated denials and detailed explanations of Russia’s position, the United States “continues to speculate, for example, as they say, these are their words, on” irresponsible nuclear rhetoric “.
“I don’t know who in America can find grounds for this kind of accusations against us, when we thoroughly explained the essence of the approach at all levels. In a nutshell, it boils down to the fact that there are no deviations from what is written in our military doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence, no. And this approach is not affected by what is happening in Ukraine and around it,” Ryabkov said.
16:46

Ryabkov called the START treaty still effective

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Federation Council will consider the refusal of a RIA Novosti correspondent in accreditation to the OSCE Ministerial Council

35 seconds ago

“Give me back all five tanks”: the words of the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry about Ukraine were ridiculed on the Web

22 mins ago

Ebola deaths in Uganda rise to 56 | News

55 mins ago

Saakashvili refuses to test for the presence of heavy metals in the body

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.