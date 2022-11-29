World
Ryabkov: what is happening in Ukraine does not affect approaches to nuclear deterrence
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. What is happening in Ukraine and around it does not affect Russia’s approaches in the field of nuclear deterrence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.
He noted that despite repeated denials and detailed explanations of Russia’s position, the United States “continues to speculate, for example, as they say, these are their words, on” irresponsible nuclear rhetoric “.
“I don’t know who in America can find grounds for this kind of accusations against us, when we thoroughly explained the essence of the approach at all levels. In a nutshell, it boils down to the fact that there are no deviations from what is written in our military doctrine and in the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence, no. And this approach is not affected by what is happening in Ukraine and around it,” Ryabkov said.
Ryabkov called the START treaty still effective
