World

Ebola deaths in Uganda rise to 56 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Uganda Ministry of Health notified this Monday that a 28-week-old boy was stillborn from the Ebola disease, in a context where 56 deaths have been reported so far in the nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uganda extends quarantine in two districts for 21 days due to Ebola

“Today’s positive Ebola case, November 28, 2022, is a 28-week-old male stillborn to an Ebola-surviving mother. The mother is a 23-year-old resident of Kikandwa, Kasanda district, who had a stillbirth,” the health entity said.

Likewise, the institution indicated that “she was attended during childbirth by a midwife appropriately dressed and is in good condition.” On the other hand, the confirmed cases amount to 142.

The positive #ebola case today, 28 Nov 2022,is a 28-week male stillborn to an Ebola survivor mother.The mother, is a 23 year old resident of Kikandwa,Kasanda district who had stillbirth.She was attended to during delivery by an appropriately donned midwife & is in good condition pic.twitter.com/TI8Ewp2g1N

— Ministry of Health-Uganda (@MinofHealthUG)
November 28, 2022

Among the contacts listed for follow-up, the Ugandan ministry reported 4,473. Meanwhile, six active cases are in the hospital, 80 patients have recovered and some 3,636 people have completed 21 days of monitoring the disease.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni extended the lockdown imposed in Mubende and Kassanda districts, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, over the weekend.

The established time was 21 days and the entry and exit of both districts in central Uganda will be restricted until December 17, according to the statements of the presidency.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 59 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Federation Council will consider the refusal of a RIA Novosti correspondent in accreditation to the OSCE Ministerial Council

5 mins ago

“Give me back all five tanks”: the words of the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry about Ukraine were ridiculed on the Web

26 mins ago

Ryabkov: what is happening in Ukraine does not affect approaches to nuclear deterrence

43 mins ago

Saakashvili refuses to test for the presence of heavy metals in the body

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.