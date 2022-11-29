Ebola deaths in Uganda rise to 56 | News

Report This Content

The Uganda Ministry of Health notified this Monday that a 28-week-old boy was stillborn from the Ebola disease, in a context where 56 deaths have been reported so far in the nation.

“Today’s positive Ebola case, November 28, 2022, is a 28-week-old male stillborn to an Ebola-surviving mother. The mother is a 23-year-old resident of Kikandwa, Kasanda district, who had a stillbirth,” the health entity said.

Likewise, the institution indicated that “she was attended during childbirth by a midwife appropriately dressed and is in good condition.” On the other hand, the confirmed cases amount to 142.

The positive #ebola case today, 28 Nov 2022,is a 28-week male stillborn to an Ebola survivor mother.The mother, is a 23 year old resident of Kikandwa,Kasanda district who had stillbirth.She was attended to during delivery by an appropriately donned midwife & is in good condition pic.twitter.com/TI8Ewp2g1N

— Ministry of Health-Uganda (@MinofHealthUG)

November 28, 2022

Among the contacts listed for follow-up, the Ugandan ministry reported 4,473. Meanwhile, six active cases are in the hospital, 80 patients have recovered and some 3,636 people have completed 21 days of monitoring the disease.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni extended the lockdown imposed in Mubende and Kassanda districts, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, over the weekend.

The established time was 21 days and the entry and exit of both districts in central Uganda will be restricted until December 17, according to the statements of the presidency.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



