Saakashvili refuses to test for the presence of heavy metals in the body

TBILISI, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili refused to undergo a toxicological test for the presence of heavy metals in the body, the head of the Georgian Ministry of Justice, Rati Bregadze, said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice expressed its readiness to conduct a toxicological study of the politician, after lawyers and members of the Saakashvili family began to assert that the report of foreign experts on the results of their examination noted the presence of heavy metals in the body of the ex-president.

“We turned to the National Bureau of Expertise with a request to conduct an assessment of the state of health and an examination was appointed. Recently, one of the lawyers also spread information about the possible poisoning of Mikheil Saakashvili, to which we also had an immediate response. We asked the Bureau of Expertise to conduct a toxicological examination, however, Mikheil Saakashvili himself refused to take part in this,” Bregadze told reporters.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Justice has no reason to send Saakashvili for treatment to a clinic abroad, as demanded by his associates.

Saakashvili is undergoing treatment at a clinic in Tbilisi after a long hunger strike in prison. He was transferred there in May this year. Earlier, Georgian doctors at the ombudsman’s office and foreign experts conducted an examination of Saakashvili’s state of health , the final report is ready, but still not made public.

Human rights activists reported that since the moment of admission to the clinic, Saakashvili’s condition worsened, he lost 20 kilograms. Members of his family stated that doctors gave the policy about 17 different diagnoses. Saakashvili’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze argued that the politician’s left arm muscles were atrophied, and did not rule out that more than 30 different diseases, including dementia and tuberculosis, could be confirmed in the ex-head of state.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, he is being investigated in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is a defendant in the cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi television company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would remain in prison for a long time, he would serve the entire term.