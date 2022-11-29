The first batch of Russian fertilizers went from Europe to Africa

UN, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The first batch of Russian fertilizers, located in European ports, went to Malawi, said the official representative of the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric.

“The first shipment – 20,000 tons of fertilizer – left the Netherlands on the WFP-chartered vessel MV Greenwich today and is heading to Malawi via Mozambique,” he said.

November 23, 10:19 More than 260,000 tons of Uralchem’s fertilizers blocked in ports in Europe

According to Dujarric, the UN welcomes Russia’s donation of 260,000 tons of fertilizer stored in European ports.

“This will help alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop losses in Africa, where the planting season is underway,” he stressed.

According to the representative of the organization, this will be the first of a series of fertilizer deliveries intended in the coming months for other countries on the African continent.

He added that fertilizers, especially mineral fertilizers, play a key role in food systems, as 50 percent of the world ‘s population depends on agricultural products that are produced using them.

November 27, 09:11 The Ambassador of Namibia spoke about the rise in prices for fertilizers due to sanctions

In mid-November, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said it took more than two months to unlock just one shipment – 20,000 tons of fertilizer – from the Netherlands to Malawi. According to him, Western sanctions prevent the release of about 280,000 tons of fertilizer stuck in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands.

This summer, two documents were signed in Istanbul, one of which concerns the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports, and the other is a memorandum of understanding between Moscow and the UN secretariat on promoting the promotion of Russian food products and fertilizers to world markets, which involves lifting restrictions on their export.

The first contract expired on November 18, but meant an automatic extension for 120 days in the absence of objections from any of the parties (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, the UN), which happened. The term of the memorandum, in turn, is three years.