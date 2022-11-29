MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky and his Western allies should stop calling for the return of Crimea to Kyiv’s control and start a negotiation process, writes Rod Dreher, senior editor of The American Conservative.

“My friend believes that the conflict should not end until Russia is completely thrown back to its former borders, and Ukraine does not return Crimea. I told him that this is completely unrealistic, that this is a recipe for eternal escalation,” the author claims.

In his opinion, the calls of Kyiv and Warsaw to seize the peninsula can be compared with the desire of the Americans to unleash a war in Iraq.

“We did not want to listen to those who warned against war, because our fear and hatred of the enemy were so great. And we allowed ourselves to lead our country and Iraq to disaster,” he concluded.

Instead of illusions about the return of control of Russian territories, the senior editor of The American Conservative suggested that the Zelensky government and Europe agree to a peaceful settlement of the crisis “until it destroys Europe economically or worse.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that attempts by Kyiv and Vladimir Zelensky to “take” Crimea are doomed to failure.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”