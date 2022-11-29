GENEVA, November 29 – RIA Novosti. There are currently more than 100 armed conflicts in the There are currently more than 100 armed conflicts in the world , the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is requesting $2.94 billion to help the population in 2023, the organization said in a press release.

“Today, there are more than 100 armed conflicts in the world . The civilian suffering caused by these conflicts, combined with the deteriorating climate and rising food and energy prices, will make 2023 a year of enormous humanitarian needs. The global community must ensure that no conflict remains behind, otherwise we risk that many crises will sink into oblivion with great losses for human life,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in the release.

The ICRC is asking for 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.94 billion) to fund its work in 2023.

“The international armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has hurt world food and energy prices. Nowhere are the effects of rising food and energy prices more felt than in communities affected by armed conflict and violence. For example, in 2022, the ICRC’s market price monitoring showed that basic food prices have increased by 45% in Ethiopia and Yemen and by more than 30% in Mali, Afghanistan and Somalia,” the Committee adds.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the possibility of sending free Russian grain and fertilizers to starving African countries. Putin pointed out in early September that the West was exporting most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and not to needy countries in Africa. He also stated that Moscow was ready to supply the poorest countries free of charge with the entire volume of grain that was intended for them under the grain deal.