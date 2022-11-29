Hungary called the condition for the Ukraine-NATO commission

BUDAPEST, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Hungary has long made it clear that it will not agree to hold a Ukraine-NATO commission until Kyiv returns the rights to the Hungarian national minority, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, commenting on reports that Budapest blocked a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission.

“They write that we prevented the convening of an official meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission. There is nothing new and nothing surprising in our position. Several years ago, we made it clear that until Ukraine returns the rights to the Transcarpathian Hungarians, we will not agree to convene this Commission (Ukraine-NATO),” Szijjarto wrote on social media.

According to him, Budapest “has not brought forward” this issue since the beginning of the Russian special operation and is not going to do it now.

“We hope that peace will come as soon as possible, and then this issue can be discussed again,” Szijjártó said.

Tensions in relations between Ukraine and Hungary arose against the background of discussions about the Ukrainian law on education, which significantly reduces the possibility of education in the languages ​​of national minorities. The law entered into force on September 28, 2017 and was to be introduced in stages by the end of 2020. The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry stated that Hungary would continue to block the holding of a ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission, because there was no progress in resolving issues that concern Budapest.