15 injured in Iran minibus crash

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. An Azad University student minibus overturned in the Iranian city of Khomeinishahr, killing the driver and injuring 15 passengers, said Mansour Shisheforush, head of crisis management at the Isfahan provincial governor’s office.

