15 injured in Iran minibus crash

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. An Azad University student minibus overturned in the Iranian city of Khomeinishahr, killing the driver and injuring 15 passengers, said Mansour Shisheforush, head of crisis management at the Isfahan provincial governor’s office.
“As a result of an accident with an overturned student minibus of the Islamic Azad University in Khomeinishahr, which occurred on Tuesday morning on the ring road … one person, the driver, was killed and 15 were injured … 11 people were taken to Khomeinishahr hospitals for treatment,” IRNA reported Šišeforush. .
He added that the causes of the accident are being investigated.
09:11

Turkish bus crashes, 40 injured

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

