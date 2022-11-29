MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The idea of ​​the European Union that anti-Russian sanctions will be able to contain Moscow and influence the decisions of Vladimir Putin turned out to be false, columnist Fabrizio Casari writes in an article for Rebelión.

The author stressed that such a policy only led Europe to the loss of influence and total dependence on the United States.

“At the current stage, the European Union loses the most. In fact, he committed economic suicide, trying to contain the growth of Russia’s influence on the world stage,” the journalist explained.

At the same time, Washington managed to achieve its goals in the current situation. The United States managed to break off trade relations between Brussels and Moscow, as well as establish Europe’s energy dependence on the United States, Kazari said.

“The worst boomerang in the history of the EU was the sanctions, which proved ineffective against a stable Russian economy,” the newspaper writes.

In addition, the decision of the European Parliament to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism will not have any consequences, the observer believes. According to Fabrizio Casari, such “ideological statements” are useless for finding ways out of the crisis that has developed in Europe.

Last week, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism.” This document is not legally binding, but only reflects the opinion of the majority of European deputies. The EU does not have any legislative basis for including countries in such lists.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.