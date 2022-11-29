ROME, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Representatives of the parties of the ruling majority – the Brothers of Italy, the League and Forward, Italy – submitted a joint resolution to the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament on Tuesday, which provides for the continuation of comprehensive, including military, assistance to Ukraine in 2023.

The fact that work on such a document is being carried out by representatives of the three ruling parties, RIA Novosti became aware the day before from parliamentary sources.

“The Chamber of Deputies obliges the government to take all the necessary initiatives, based on what has been agreed within the framework of NATO and the European Union, to continue to support the Ukrainian people and limit the consequences of the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” Askanews quoted the text of the resolution as saying. The document directly points to the need to adopt regulations in order to “extend until December 31, 2023 the permission to transfer military equipment, materials and equipment to the government authorities of Ukraine.”

In addition, the ruling parties have proposed bringing national defense spending up to 2% of GDP by 2028, as well as continuing work on the creation of the EU armed forces.

The opposition forces, represented in Parliament, submitted four separate resolutions on the issue to the Chamber of Deputies. At the same time, only members of the alliance of the left and the “greens” unequivocally spoke out for the immediate cessation of arms supplies to Kyiv. The 5-Star Movement, whose leader Giuseppe Conte has recently repeatedly demanded that Rome’s policy on this issue be reconsidered and bet on peace negotiations, proposed to approve each future delivery of aid to Ukraine in Parliament. The resolution of the Democratic Party points out the need to guarantee Kyiv the right to self-defense, and the association of the centrist parties “Action” and “Living Italy”, albeit with reservations, but supported the continuation of assistance to Ukraine.

In March, the Italian Parliament approved a government decree that provided for the provision of various assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of weapons. In order to pass this document through the Senate, which caused mixed assessments by the public and a number of parliamentarians, the government of Mario Draghi had to link its approval with a vote of confidence in the Cabinet of Ministers. Later, the government adopted similar decrees five more times without a vote in parliament, discussing this issue only in the parliamentary committee on the security of the republic (Copasir), whose meetings are classified.

As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti, “continuous large-scale assistance to Kyiv” is increasingly “involving Western countries in the conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime.” The head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, said that Western countries that support the Kyiv regime are becoming a party to the conflict. He also noted that any shipments that contain weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.