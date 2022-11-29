World

Zelensky presented the candidacy of Odessa to host the exhibition “Expo-2030”

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday at the General Assembly of the International Exhibition Bureau presented the candidacy of Odessa to host the world exhibition “Expo-2030”
“Already now we are proving that the Black Sea region is one of the key guarantors of world stability. Our Odessa is the big port that keeps the social well-being of dozens of countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. This year we have proved this with our grain export initiative. We will consolidate it with the new international project Grain from Ukraine (“Grain from Ukraine”) … We will save millions of people, Odessa will save millions of people thanks to the work of its ports,” Zelensky said in a video message. The video is available on his Telegram channel.
Zelensky also called Odessa an ideal venue for the World Expo 2030, since for centuries the city has been economically and culturally connected with Turkey, Romania, Georgia, Bulgaria, Moldova, as well as with other countries in the region and around the world.
Russia decides to withdraw Moscow’s candidacy to host Expo 2030

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

