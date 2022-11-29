World

The Polish military rated the likelihood of a war with their participation as high

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WARSAW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Polish military assesses the likelihood of a war involving the country as high, said Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic Marcin Ocepa at a lecture at the Krakow Mining and Metallurgical Academy.
“What is the likelihood of a war in which we will participate? Very high. Too high for us to consider this scenario only hypothetically,” PAP quoted Ocepa as saying.
“If something is at least 30% likely, I’m already preparing for it,” he added, emphasizing that this is his personal indicator.
According to the deputy minister, the likelihood of a conflict involving NATO today is very high, as is the likelihood of a conflict between China and the United States.
“If we look at the experience of the 20th century, the perspective of this year and this decade forces us to consider the events in which we are participants, and not just witnessing as witnesses, as the second cold war. And the risk of this escalation is simply serious,” he added. .
According to Otsepa, the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine will be “crucial for China’s plans” and “not only in relation to Taiwan.”
16:02

Poland refused to give Ukraine its Patriot air defense systems

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia and China consolidate bilateral energy cooperation | News

56 mins ago

Palestine demands UN measures to protect its people | News

19 hours ago

Russia and Kazakhstan supported the Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty

20 hours ago

In Chisinau, protesters blocked traffic in the city center

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.