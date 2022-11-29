The Polish military rated the likelihood of a war with their participation as high

WARSAW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Polish military assesses the likelihood of a war involving the country as high, said Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic Marcin Ocepa at a lecture at the Krakow Mining and Metallurgical Academy.

“What is the likelihood of a war in which we will participate? Very high. Too high for us to consider this scenario only hypothetically,” PAP quoted Ocepa as saying.

“If something is at least 30% likely, I’m already preparing for it,” he added, emphasizing that this is his personal indicator.

According to the deputy minister, the likelihood of a conflict involving NATO today is very high, as is the likelihood of a conflict between China and the United States.

“If we look at the experience of the 20th century, the perspective of this year and this decade forces us to consider the events in which we are participants, and not just witnessing as witnesses, as the second cold war. And the risk of this escalation is simply serious,” he added. .

According to Otsepa, the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine will be “crucial for China’s plans” and “not only in relation to Taiwan.”