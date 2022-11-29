Russia and China consolidate bilateral energy cooperation | News

Report This Content

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, highlighted in the framework of the IV Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum that energy cooperation with China is extremely important in relations between the two countries.

Russia and China deepen cooperative relations

The president affirmed through a telegram that “one of the key and most dynamic spheres of our economic cooperation continues to be energy” while he pointed out that bilateral relations are developing despite the complex international scenario.

Similarly, the head of the Kremlin specified that both nations frequently carry out large-scale joint projects both in Chinese territory and in the Russian Arctic area.

Likewise, Putin stressed the importance of the forum to consolidate the bilateral dialogue between state institutions, the main energy companies, financial mechanisms and experts.

In turn, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed China-Russia energy cooperation is “the cornerstone of practical cooperation between the two countries and also serves as an effective force to protect global energy security.”

In this sense, the head of state pointed out through a message addressed to the parties to the event that Beijing “is prepared to work with Russia in order to establish even closer energy cooperation.”

In this regard, he added that China aspires to contribute to the development of green energy, maintain international energy security and the stability of production and supply chains, as well as contribute to the long-term development of the global energy market.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



