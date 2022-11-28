Palestine demands UN measures to protect its people | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine claimed this Sunday before the United Nations Organization (UN) the need to take measures to protect the inhabitants of the occupied territories before the escalation of Israeli aggressions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli army kills 16-year-old Palestinian in Nablus

Through a statement, the Foreign Ministry proposed a negotiated agreement based on international law and the resolutions of the UN Security Council for the resolution of the conflict.

Along the same lines, they requested the intervention of the UN before the Tel Aviv authorities to stop the acts of violence by the Army and the settlers.

This is what the Israeli occupation army does every day in Palestine. Can you imagine that your house would be demolished, your crops destroyed, your animals killed, your family tradition of centuries ended? The Palestinians suffer it daily, if you oppose, they kill you. pic.twitter.com/0lUOPiUinB

— Roi Lopez Rivas (@RoiLopezRivas)

November 21, 2022

“These violations amount to war crimes and are within the framework of the official escalation of Israeli aggression against our people and their rights,” the statement asserted.

On the other hand, they warn about the establishment of a new right-wing Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, with a long history of aggression against Palestine during previous terms.

In fact, Netanyahu recently stated publicly that “the path to prosperity is actually to ignore the Palestinians. They are not important”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report