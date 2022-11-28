World

Russia and Kazakhstan supported the Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Kazakhstan support the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty and note the importance of its ratification by all nuclear countries, stated in the 13th paragraph of the declaration.
The text of the declaration on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kazakhstan has been published on the Kremlin website.
“The Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan reaffirm their support for the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia dated September 8, 2006 (Semipalatinsk Treaty) and note the importance of completing the process of institutionalization of the said Treaty by ratifying the Protocol to it by all states possessing nuclear weapons “, – says the declaration signed by the presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Russia and Kazakhstan will continue to maintain closeness of peoples

