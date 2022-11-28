In Chisinau, protesters blocked traffic in the city center

CHISINAU, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Supporters of the opposition Moldovan party “Shor” during an anti-government rally in Chisinau blocked traffic along the main street of the city, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

“We are now mounting the stage and sound, we are waiting for the remaining participants of our peaceful rally to come up. We ask you not to respond to provocations so that the rally takes place within the law,” said one of the organizers of the action, representative of the Shor party, Dinu Turcanu.

According to him, more than 40 thousand people are participating in the rally.

Turcanu also said that the organizers of the action filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office demanding to open criminal cases against officials and members of the Moldovan government, whose correspondence was previously made public.

Yesterday, 08:00 “Knife in the back”. The West predetermined the fate of Moldova

The demonstrators formed several columns that gathered near the building of the General Prosecutor’s Office. Protesters hold posters with anti-government slogans.

Traffic had to be diverted to other streets due to the blocked traffic.

Since September 18, an open-ended protest action has been held in Chisinau against the rise in food prices, the increase in energy tariffs and the political persecution of the opposition. The demonstrators repeatedly tried to pass through the Great National Assembly Square, but the police brutally pushed the activists back. In mid-October, special forces broke up a peaceful demonstration and dismantled an opposition tent city. The authorities limited the right of the opposition to protest during the period of the state of emergency , which was introduced due to the situation in Ukraine and the energy crisis, but the opposition did not stop pickets.

October 10, 09:00 Ilan Shor: 50,000 demonstrators is just the beginning

Protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97 percent on an annualized basis.

The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Numerous polls show that about 60 percent of the country’s population doubts the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years before the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70 percent of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65 percent support the idea of ​​changing the government.