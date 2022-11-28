Frustrated in Sao Tome and Principe coup d’état | News

World

Frustrated in Sao Tome and Principe coup d'état

Authorities in Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt, both Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada and the West African regional bloc Cedeao reported.

UNHCR registers millions affected by floods in Africa

The Gulf of Guinea country’s military headquarters came under attack shortly after midnight on Friday, the prime minister said at a news conference broadcast by a private broadcaster.

“We were the target of an attempted coup, which started around 12:40 a.m. and was completed… shortly after 12:00 a.m.” on Friday, November 25, he said.

���� ATTEMPTED COUP ����

On the morning of November 25, there was an attempted coup in Sao Tome and Principe. Several armed people broke into a barracks in the capital. The Government has assured that the situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/ZLX80H6Vue

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)
November 25, 2022

At least five people were reportedly killed in the operation, including opposition leader Arlecio Costa, while dozens were detained.

Four attackers were “neutralized” and detained, and the former president of the National Assembly, Delfin Neves, was arrested, Trovoada added.

“Everything indicates (that the coup was carried out under) the command of some personalities,” he added.

“The situation is under control and I take the opportunity to congratulate the armed forces that liquidated this operation carried out by mercenary civilians; everything indicates that they were under the command of certain personalities,” Trovoada added in a message to the country.

The head of West Africa’s main regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, condemned the coup attempt on Friday.

“Sao Tome and Principe is a country considered a model of parliamentary democracy in Africa,” he tweeted.

Sao Tome and Principe’s main opposition party, the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe / Social Democratic Party called for an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of four people during the past coup attempt. Friday,

The Independent Democratic Action (ADI) led by the Trovoada won the legislative elections in September.

The previous ruling party, the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe, lost the election by 11,000 votes.

The former Portuguese colony, located off the western equatorial coast of central Africa, has remained relatively stable since an attempted military coup against the government of President Fradique de Menezes in 2003.



