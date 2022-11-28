Japanese PM orders military spending to rise to 2% of GDP

TOKYO, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Defense Minister Hamada and Finance Minister Suzuki on Monday evening to direct budgetary action to ensure military spending rises to 2% of GDP by 2027.

“It is necessary to promote an urgent strengthening within five years of military spending, which is the core for a radical increase in defense capability. It is out of the question that this is impossible, since there is no financial support for this. You need to be inventive and secure the necessary resources,” he quotes words TV channel NHK.

09:45 Japan intends to equip submarines with long-range missiles

It is necessary to increase military spending to a level of 2% of GDP before fiscal year 2027, the last year of the medium-term five-year defense plan.

Currently, Japan’s military spending is about 1.24% of GDP.

Kishida added that by the end of the year he intends to make a unified decision on the provision of expenditures and revenues for the defense budget, in connection with which the ministers should discuss this issue in the ruling party.

Earlier it was reported that the Japanese Ministry of Defense plans to request a budget for the next fiscal year (April 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024) of 5.595 trillion yen (about $41.4 billion), which exceeds the current year’s spending and will set a record. Moreover, the figure is not final, these are only those expenses that the Ministry of Defense is ready to disclose in specific areas. Experts and the media believe that as a result, total defense spending for the next fiscal year will approach 6.5 trillion yen (about $48 billion).

The issue of increasing the defense budget was first raised in May, but specific instructions from the prime minister to the ministers responsible for defense and finance, with clear deadlines and a level of 2% of GDP, were made for the first time.