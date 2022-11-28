The opposition said that 40,000 people protested in Chisinau

CHISINAU, November 28 – RIA Novosti. More than 40 thousand people are participating in an anti-government protest in front of the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Moldova in the center of Chisinau, said one of the leaders of the protest movement, Dinu Turcanu, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

On Monday, another protest rally is taking place in Chisinau, demonstrators are picketing the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office, calling on the interim head of the department, Ion Munteanu, to resign. Earlier, he supported the government’s decision to ban the Shor party. The protesters formed several columns that started in different districts of the city and converged in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office, blocking traffic on the main street of Chisinau. Protesters hold posters with anti-government slogans.

Yesterday, 08:00 “Knife in the back”. The West predetermined the fate of Moldova

“More than 40,000 people are participating in a mass protest. The rally is held in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office, because this institution is used by the government as a political stick against the opposition,” Turcanu said at the rally.

The organizers accuse the authorities of persecuting political opponents and killing them under the guise of “fighting spies.”

“The Prosecutor General’s Office and the Constitutional Court of Moldova have been captured by Maia Sandu, as soon as we knock these bodies out of her subordination, we will immediately announce early elections. We must ensure that people like the Prosecutor General are elected by the people. I promise that we will achieve the resignation of the leadership these institutions,” Ilan Shor, leader of the Shor party, said via video link.

November 4, 20:38 The Prosecutor General’s Office of Moldova allowed the liquidation of the opposition party “Shor”

Since September 18, an open-ended protest action has been held in Chisinau against the rise in food prices, the increase in energy tariffs and the political persecution of the opposition. Representatives of the Shor party and communist deputies who joined the protest movement gathered mass rallies every Sunday. The demonstrators repeatedly tried to get to the main square of the city – the Great National Assembly, but their actions were hindered by the police, who severely pushed the activists back. In mid-October, special forces broke up a peaceful demonstration and dismantled an opposition tent city.

The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Numerous polls show that about 60% of the country’s population doubts the ability of the ruling Action and Solidarity party to stay in power for another three years before the next parliamentary elections. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the government.