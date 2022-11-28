Armenia receives response from Azerbaijan to peace treaty proposals

YEREVAN, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Yerevan received Baku’s response to proposals for a peace treaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

“As you know, we submitted our proposals to Azerbaijan on the settlement of relations or a draft peace treaty and received their answers only yesterday. So the discussions continue,” Mirzoyan said in an interview with the Armenpress state agency.

He stated that the Armenian side hopes to reach an agreement on this issue as soon as possible. “The mediation efforts of our international partners can also play an important role in this process,” the Foreign Minister said.

At the same time, the minister did not disclose the details of what kind of response was received from the Azerbaijani side.

Mirzoyan called the theses voiced in Baku on the need to conduct a border demarcation process based on historical maps a violation of the obligations undertaken by the parties at the meetings in Prague and Sochi.

“Such statements violate the commitments made in Prague and Sochi to carry out demarcation work between the two countries on the basis of the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration (on the formation of the CIS – ed.).

He added that the rhetoric about historical maps is a danger to the independence of the two countries. “Because, if we focus on historical maps, it may turn out that the territories of both the Republic of Armenia and, moreover, the Republic of Azerbaijan were the territories of other states for centuries,” Mirzoyan said.