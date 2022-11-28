The security forces eliminated all the militants who attacked the hotel in the center of Mogadishu

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Somali security forces eliminated all al-Shabaab militants who attacked a hotel in the center of the country’s capital Mogadishu, a local publication reports. Somali security forces eliminated all al-Shabaab militants who attacked a hotel in the center of the country’s capital Mogadishu, a local publication reports. GaroweOnline with reference to officials.

The attack on the Villa Rose hotel, located near the presidential palace, took place on Sunday evening. The luxurious hotel is known as a popular meeting place for members of government and deputies.

The operation to neutralize the militants lasted almost a day. The publication publishes a video of the surroundings of the hotel after the attack, which shows overturned and mangled cars, as well as destroyed buildings.

The number of killed militants and their victims is not reported. Earlier, a security official said four people had died. Several people, including civil servants, were injured.

Monday’s attack in Mogadishu canceled a parliamentary session and a graduation ceremony for university students.