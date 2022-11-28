World

Uganda extends 21-day quarantine in two districts due to Ebola | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni extended the lockdown imposed on two districts that are the epicenter of the country’s Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government’s response to the disease was succeeding.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uganda advances school year closure due to Ebola outbreak

Entry to and exit from the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda will be restricted until December 17, the presidency said Saturday night. It was originally imposed for 21 days on October 15, then extended for the same period on November 5.

The extension is “to further maintain the gains in Ebola control that we have made and to protect the rest of the country from exposure.”

President Museveni: To control the Ebola epidemic and prevent exportation outside of Uganda, the government is taking all necessary measures. pic.twitter.com/hGoxjamZvn

— Paula Mirembe (@PaulaMirembe1)
November 27, 2022

The government’s efforts against Ebola were succeeding and now two districts have been free of new cases for about two weeks, the president said.

“It may be too soon to celebrate any success, but overall, I have been informed that the outlook is good,” Museveni said in a statement.

The East African nation has so far recorded 141 infections, while 55 people have died since the outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever was declared on September 20.

Although the outbreak was gradually being brought under control, the “situation is still fragile,” Museveni said, adding that the country’s weak health system and the circulation of misinformation about the disease remain a challenge.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The security forces eliminated all the militants who attacked the hotel in the center of Mogadishu

11 mins ago

Kyiv was preparing for revenge for Crimea, expert says

29 mins ago

OPCW defiantly ignores Russia’s data on Ukraine, said Permanent Representative

50 mins ago

In Canada, a journalist was expelled from the hall after a question to the Deputy Prime Minister about Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.