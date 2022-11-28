Uganda extends 21-day quarantine in two districts due to Ebola | News

Report This Content

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni extended the lockdown imposed on two districts that are the epicenter of the country’s Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government’s response to the disease was succeeding.

Uganda advances school year closure due to Ebola outbreak

Entry to and exit from the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda will be restricted until December 17, the presidency said Saturday night. It was originally imposed for 21 days on October 15, then extended for the same period on November 5.

The extension is “to further maintain the gains in Ebola control that we have made and to protect the rest of the country from exposure.”

President Museveni: To control the Ebola epidemic and prevent exportation outside of Uganda, the government is taking all necessary measures. pic.twitter.com/hGoxjamZvn

— Paula Mirembe (@PaulaMirembe1)

November 27, 2022

The government’s efforts against Ebola were succeeding and now two districts have been free of new cases for about two weeks, the president said.

“It may be too soon to celebrate any success, but overall, I have been informed that the outlook is good,” Museveni said in a statement.

The East African nation has so far recorded 141 infections, while 55 people have died since the outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever was declared on September 20.

Although the outbreak was gradually being brought under control, the “situation is still fragile,” Museveni said, adding that the country’s weak health system and the circulation of misinformation about the disease remain a challenge.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



